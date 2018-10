Tonight’s #Midnightallica is from Kill ’em All, the debut album from Metallica in ’83. Inspired by the Megadeth 10 o’clock rock block, I chose The Four Horsemen.

There’s a lot of bad blood between the metal giants but one things for sure they can write a hell of a song.

Which do you prefer, Mechanix by Megadeth, or The Four Horsemen by Metallica?