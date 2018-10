Tonight’s #Midnightallica is Die, Die, My Darling

Originally done by the Misfits in ’81, I decided I’d use #Midnightallica remind you that the original Misfits are reuniting for a one off show at The Allstate Arena in April 2019.

Metallica covered it in ’98 for their Garage, Inc. covers album.

Which was your favorite Metallica cover?