#Midnightallica is I Disappear.

The last studio recording of the Newstead era.

The only standalone single by Metallica, meaning it doesn’t appear on any Metallica album.

It’s also one of the few actually created music videos from Metallica. Most of them are, if you’ve been paying attention, videos from concerts. I would prefer to see a show live than a video of a live show.

Watch a live video or see a live show, where do you stand?