It had to happen sooner or later #Midnightallica has come into the 2000’s!

It’s not that I don’t enjoy newer Metallica but, I stopped really listening to them after S&M in favor of other bands. Oh sure like a long lost friend I hear something new from them but then they’d go their way and I’d go mine.

Deciding to carry on the #Midnightallica tradition laid out by Eddie has forced me to look at newer Metallica. I need to keep it fresh otherwise I may end up playing the same old Metallica songs over and over again. Can’t have that.

What is your favorite Metallica album post 2000?