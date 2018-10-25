Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Reveals How Horror Obsession Influences Guitar Playing

In addition to being Metallica’s guitarist, Kirk Hammett is a well-known horror aficionado with a large collection of memorabilia related to classic horror films. In an interview with art broker Sotheby’s, which is auctioning off a rare movie poster for the 1932 version of The Mummy, Hammett describes how his love of horror impacted his approach to guitar.

“When I pick up my guitar, which is the most ready way for me to express myself and my feelings, I have a tendency to play stuff that’s dark and haunting and in a minor key,” he explains. “I definitely attribute that to my earlier influence of the horror genre.”

Also in the interview, Hammett explains his particular love for horror movie posters from the 1920s and early ’30s, which he describes as “brilliant” and “romantic.”

The auction for the Mummy poster ends October 31 at 12 p.m. ET. Visit Sothebys.com for more info.

