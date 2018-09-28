Metallica Concert Noise Level Annoys San Francisco Residents

ABC/Randy Holmes

On Wednesday, Metallica played a charity show in their hometown of San Francisco to raise money for the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals. Apparently, you didn’t need to have a ticket to hear the show, which didn’t sit well with local residents trying to sleep.

Several people complained on Twitter that they could hear the concert from their houses late into the night.

“I can’t sleep because that darn rock band down the street is too loud,” one person wrote. “Damn you Metallica.”

Another added, “Is Metallica almost done? I wanna go to sleep.”

While that certainly sounds irritating for those not expecting to hear the blast of heavy metal, it’s good to know that if you happen to be a Metallica fan who’s low on funds, it’s possible to hear them rock out from a completely different building.

Metallica’s tour continues October 6 at the Austin City Limits music festival.

