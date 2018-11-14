Members Of Tool, Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Evacuate Due To California Wildfires

The massive wildfires raging in Northern and Southern California have made an impact on the rock community. Musicians including Tool guitarist Adam Jones and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea were forced to evacuate their homes due to the growing blaze.

On his Instagram, Jones posted a photo that reads “Malibu is on fire but we are safe.”

“Thank you for all the concern love and support,” he wrote in the caption. “This is crazy & heartbreaking. God bless all those affected by these horrific wildfires. I hope our home survives.”

Meanwhile, Flea is currently in Los Angeles after leaving his home, and say that his neighbor Eric helped save his house.

“My house might have burned down last night were it not for my friend Eric…who defied the evacuation orders and stayed up all through the night armed with his wits and a garden hose, and put out all the little fires at my house and my neighbors,” Flea wrote on Instagram Sunday. “He is a brave and beautiful, a selfless and kind man.”

The fires have resulted in 196,000 acres of land burned. More than 149,000 people have been evacuated.

