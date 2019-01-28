Megadeth Details Three-Disc, 35-Track “Warheads On Foreheads” Greatest Hits Collection

UMe Recordings

Megadeth has revealed the details of Warheads on Foreheads, a new greatest hits compilation arriving on March 22.

The collection consists of 35 songs, handpicked by frontman Dave Mustaine, spread over three discs. The track list spans Megadeth’s career, from their 1985 debut Killing Is My Business…and Business Is Good! to the thrash band’s most recent effort, 2016’s Dystopia.

“Thirty five years ago I chose the name Megadeth for my band and I see these songs as the most efficient weapons in the bands arsenal,” says Mustaine in a statement. “‘Warheads on Foreheads’ is a U.S. military term for targeting efficiency. It’s all about using the right tool for the job and these tracks were created for maximum destruction (or stopping power, or something else!).”

Here’s the Warheads on Foreheads track list:

Disc 1

“Rattlehead”

“Mechanix”

“Killing Is My Business…and Business Is Good!”

“The Conjuring”

“Wake Up Dead”

“Devils Island”

“Good Mourning/Black Friday’

“Set the World Afire”

“In My Darkest Hour”

“Holy Wars…the Punishment Due”

Disc 2

“Hangar 18”

“Tornado of Souls”

“Rust in Peace…Polaris”

“Five Magics”

“Take No Prisoners”

“Skin O’ My Teeth”

“Angry Again”

“Symphony of Destruction”

“Sweating Bullets”

“A Tout Le Monde”

“Train of Consequences”

“Reckoning Day”

Disc 3

“Trust”

“She-Wolf”

“Wanderlust”

“Dread and the Fugitive Mind”

“Blackmail the Universe”

“Washington Is Next!”

“Head Crusher”

“Public Enemy No. 1”

“Kingmaker”

“The Threat Is Real”

“Poisonous Shadows”

“Death from Within”

“Dystopia”

