Maynard James Keenan Estimates Mid-May To Mid-July Release For New Tool Album

Credit: Tim Cadiente

After dashing our hopes that Tool‘s new album would finally arrive in April, frontman Maynard James Keenan has shared a new release window that’s only a few months later.

“Best Ballpark Guess — Release date somewhere between Mid May and Mid July,” Keenan tweeted Friday morning.

In January, drummer Danny Carey told a fan that Tool’s next album, the long-awaited follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days, would be released by “mid-April.” However, when someone asked Keenan whether there was any truth to that, he simply replied, “No.”

So, really, learning that the release window is only a matter of months later is actually pretty encouraging news.

Additionally, Keenan shared an update on the album’s progress, revealing that Tool is “midway through mixing.”

“Most likely be a few recalls,” he wrote. “Then some arguing. Then Mastering, Artwork, Video, Special Packaging, etc…More focused updates to follow as we progress.”

