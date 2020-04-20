Mat from Johnsburg!
Occupation? I am Groot
Relationship status? Most def married!!! With five beautiful daughters
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Korn, Seether, I Prevail
Hobbies? Making babies!!! Also hunting and fishing
Favorite position? The butter churner
Cocktails with a celebrity? Irish car bombs with Zach Galifianakis
Favorite food? PIZZA!!!
Most embarrassing moment? Got caught by the police fornicating the Mrs
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Asked a girl out by say “would you mind if I tongue punched your fart box?”
Turn ons? Butts and boobies
Turn offs? No butts and no boobies
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Tom; M Emily; K Eddie