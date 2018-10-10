Mastodon’s Brann Dailor To Guest On New Episode Of History’s “Counting Cars”

Credit: Jimmy Hubbard

Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor will help put the pedal to the metal on Tuesday night’s episode of History’s Counting Cars.

The Las Vegas-based series, a spin-off of Pawn Stars, follows Danny “The Count” Koker in his mission to restore classic automobiles. In Dailor’s episode, The Count works his magic on the drummer’s 1970 Cadillac Coupe DeVille.

Counting Cars airs at 10 p.m. ET on History.

Over the weekend, Dailor and Mastodon performed at the Adult Swim Festival in Los Angeles. It marked the band’s first show back since canceling their fall tour withDinosaur Jr. due to their manager Nick John battling pancreatic cancer. John died in September.

