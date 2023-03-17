Louder Than Life ’23

Source: YouTube

Holy Festival Batman, one of my favorites to attend looks to be one of the best of the year! Can’t wait to get out there and hang with my fellow Loudmouths and enjoy a weekend full of great music. Grab your tickets here and hang out with me in Louisville 9/21-9/25. Check out the full line up below.

Thursday, September 21: Foo Fighters, Weezer, Rancid, 311, Coheed and Cambria, Royal Blood, Code Orange, White Reaper, L7, Deafheaven, Nothing But Thieves, Sueco, Movements, The Bronx, Nothing, Nowhere., Mannequin Pussy, Beauty School Dropout, Pinkshift, Bob Vylan, Starcrawler, Starbenders, KYNG, Tigercub, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Guerilla Warfare, Asava

Friday, September 22: Tool, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Corey Taylor, Dance Gavin Dance, Bad Omens, Wage War, Avatar, Fever 333, Kittie, Enter Shikari, Miss May I, Fame On Fire, Dead Poet Society, Rain City Drive, Austin Meade, SIM, Tallah, Cassyette, Ten56., HANABIE., Gnome, Fox Lake, Widow7, Luna Aura

Saturday, September 23: Avenged Sevenfold, Pantera, Falling In Reverse, Pierce The Veil, Parkway Drive, BABYMETAL, Asking Alexandria, Dethklok, The Hu, The Amity Affliction, Memphis May Fire, Suicide Silence, Sleep Token, Whitechapel, Zero 9:36, Gideon, Strange Kids, Dragged Under, Jesus Piece, Afterlife, Another Day Dawns, Ithaca, Devil’s Cut, Reach NYC, Feast For the Crows, Dissonation

Sunday, September 24: Green Day, Queens of the Stone Age, Turnstile, Run The Jewels, Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, AWOLNATION, Rival Sons, Billy Talent, Mayday Parade, You Me At Six, Senses Fail, Viagra Boys, Boston Manor, DeathbyRomy, Jehnny Beth, The Emo Night Tour, Call Me Karizma, Ryan Oakes, Thousand Below, Holy Wars, Reddstar, Letdown., As You Were, Death Valley Dreams, JVK