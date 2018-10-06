Listen Now: Papa Roach Drops Two New Tracks

Credit: Darren Craig

Are you ready for a double dose of Papa Roach?

The “Last Resort” rockers have released two new songs, “Who Do You Trust?” and “Renegade Music.” Both tracks are available now for digital download, and you can watch the “Who Do You Trust?” video, which stars Jacoby Shaddix and company as members of a morning news channel, now on YouTube.

“The message of [‘Who Do You Trust?’] is to think for yourself and to trust in yourself, and the imagery of the song matches that,” Shaddix says in a statement. “It’s the sea of information, all of if slightly out of focus — and you’re left floating in trying to decide for yourself. Who do you trust?”

Both “Who Do You Trust?” and “Renegade Music” will appear on Papa Roach’s next album, the follow-up to 2017’s Crooked Teeth. The record’s due out in 2019.

Papa Roach is currently on a U.S. tour; they’ll hit the road with Shinedown and Asking Alexandria next year.

