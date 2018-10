95 WIIL ROCK’S 3rd ANNUAL “TOM’S MOTORCYCLE RUN!” WITH LAKE SHORE HARLEY-DAVIDSON!

SIGN UP NOW! HOP ON THE BIKE AND CRUISE WITH 95 WIIL ROCK. STOPS AT KC’S CABIN, KIEF’S REEF, BUNKER BAR, AND JESSE OAKS…. THEN BACK TO LAKE SHORE HARLEY FOR FOOD, MICKEY FINN’S BEER, AND LIVE MUSIC FROM WINNIE COOPER!

Click HERE to for all the info and to sign up!