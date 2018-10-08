Lake Michigan kayaker finds caiman, similar to alligator, off Waukegan Harbor

It’s a caiman, not a ‘gator! Here’s the story from The Trib…

A kayaker fishing for salmon off Waukegan Harbor on Monday morning found an unexpected animal in the water — a 4-foot-long caiman alligator.

Chicago resident David Castaneda had been paddling about four hours when around 9:30 a.m. he saw something floating in the water, he said. Thinking it was a dead salmon, he went closer to check.

Instead, he saw an alligator head, Castaneda said.

“I went closer to see if it was real,” he said. “I was just in shock. I wasn’t sure if it was a real alligator or a toy.”

Castaneda called 911 to report the animal, and Waukegan’s Animal Control responded.

The animal, which had its mouth taped shut, “was definitely on borrowed time,” said Rob Carmichael, the curator for the Wildlife Discovery Center in Lake Forest, where the caiman is being taken.