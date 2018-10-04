Lady Gaga “Sings” Disturbed In Parody “A Star Is Born” Clip

omg the new song from A Star is Born is incredible pic.twitter.com/e8nEXku83U

.

.

.

Thanks to social media, we now know what it would sound like if Lady Gaga sang a Disturbed song. Well, sort of.

Twitter user @Mosebergmann uploaded a video Wednesday featuring footage from the upcoming film A Star Is Born, which stars Gaga as an unknown artist who’s discovered by a fading musician, played by Bradley Cooper. However, in this version of the clip, just as Gaga’s character is about to sing the climactic notes of a new song called “Shallow,” you instead hear David Draiman‘s trademark “OH-WA-AH-AH-AH” from Disturbed’s “Down with the Sickness.”

If, for some reason, you want to hear Gaga sing “Shallow” instead of “Down with the Sickness,” A Star Is Born hits theaters this Friday.

Disturbed, meanwhile, will release a new album called Evolution, featuring the lead single “Are You Ready,” on October 19.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.