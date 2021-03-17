Lacuna Coil launces card game
Lacuna Coil has started a venture that could reduce your boredom, they are launching their own card game called “Horns Up”, and it was inspired by the incredible atmospheres that fill concert venues on show night. They said”
Introducing: HORNS UP, the Lacuna Coil official card game
Game takes place at a Lacuna Coil Show (remember those??), your goal is to be the first to reach the stage. Presales start on March 26th. Early birds get a discount, plus EXCLUSIVE limited edition gadgets. Shipping WORLDWIDE this fall! FOLLOW at the link below to be notified when presales start!”
You can check out the kickstarted page here