Kid Rock’s “butt-shaped guitar” bar sign approved by Nashville city council

Move over, Sir Mix-a-Lot. Kid Rock has a big “butt” of his own he’s ready to display in Nashville. The singer just received approval for a new 20-foot-tall neon sign for his Nashville-based bar that will have a giant guitar with the base of the instrument shaped like a woman’s behind.

According to sources, the Metro Council approved the sign with a vote of 27-3 wit three members of the council abstaining, but even though the neon signage was approved, Rock’s choice of visual was not met with glowing approval as “booty” can be found in the eye of the beholder.