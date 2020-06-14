      Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!

Key 1 has been found!

Jun 14, 2020 @ 9:21am

Congratulations to Nikki and Kevin!

They won an all inclusive trip to a Riu Hotels and Resorts property in Mexico.

These are the clues that led them to the key!

THREE LOCK BOX 2020 – KEY #1 – WEEK 1 CLUES:

Monday 6/8

7:30 – Pangaea

12:30 – No reruns

5:30 – Keep Your Feet Dry

Tuesday 6/9

7:30 – You’ll see red

12:30 –  21

5:30 –  3rd largest

Wednesday 6/10

7:30 –  Not Mars

12:30 –  13,170,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 pounds

5:30 –  Close to home

Thursday 6/11

7:30 –  3rd of 7

12:30 –  Green Light

5:30 –  On the left side

Friday 6/12

7:30 –  Don’t smell that dairy air

12:30 –  You might pay a toll.

5:30 – 1,368 square miles

Bonus – You could almost hear the screams 

Listen Monday morning to the Tom and Emily Morning Show as Tom dissects how they found the key!

Key 2 goes out next Monday 6/22

Good luck and be considerate in your searching.  **RULES AND LEGAL DISCLAIMER**

Three Lock Box is all thanks to Buck Bros Inc, Travel Leaders, Funjet Vacations, and Riu Hotels and Resorts!

 

Recent Podcasts