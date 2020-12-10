Just another day, sort of.
I treat my birthday as just another day as a general rule.
Some people take the day off. Others celebrate the entire month.
Me, I just come to work, do my job and go home. Usually I’ll at least go out to dinner with my family on a day close to my birthday. With covid this year going out isn’t an option so it’ll most likely be takeout from someplace local.
Anyway, my wife decided that I needed to get some kind of present so, she went on Cameo.
For those of you not in the know, Cameo is a service you can go to and have some celebrity record a personalized message to you.
It’s what Emily did for her Mom’s birthday.
What my wife found on Cameo was so perfect, so special, so inappropriate, it just fits me to a T.
She got Satchel from Steel Panther to record a special birthday song for me.
You can check it out HERE!