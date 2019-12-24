Just A Taste of Christmas!
Could we have gone with hours of Christmas music performed by great WIIL Rock artists?
Sure we could have but, we didn’t!
Instead from 6 until midnight it’s just a little taste of Christmas with Wayne! (all times are approximate)
6:20 – The Tom and Emily Morning Show acquired a clip from NPR about a delicious holiday shop: Seasons Eatings!
6:25 – From Twisted Christmas – Deck the Halls
7:35 – Rob Halford just put out a new Christmas album called Celestial – Donner and Blitzen is one of the songs from it.
8:20 – Hanukkah started on December 22nd and ends December 30th. Can’t forget this classic holiday song.
9:34 – Even if we had a Zombie-pocalypse there would still be Zombie Claus!
10 o’clock Rock Block with Trans-Siberian Orchestra
11:50 – Chris Jericho with a holiday cover of a Kinks classic – Father Christmas