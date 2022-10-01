Just 2 weeks from TONIGHT! Comedy/Food/Music! Get your tix NOW!
October 1, 2022 11:46AM CDT
10TH Annual Sweetest Day Dinner & Comedy Show!
Saturday night, October 15th
Bring your SWEETHEART or WHOMEVER to The 10th Annual 95 WIIL ROCK Sweetest Day Dinner & Comedy Show featuring comedian Larry Reeb!
You will both be laughing and having a great time by the time it’s over!
We’re planning a delicious buffet dinner and between comedian Larry comedy. Our MC Tom Kief from the WIIL ROCK Morning Show will be there to get things started!
Book a room for the special WIIL ROCK (Alpha Media) rate of $119 and stick around for the after party with Keith Magnine acoustic!
EVENT TICKETS
HOTEL RESERVATIONS
Double Tree by Hilton Libertyville510 IL 83
Mundelein, IL 60060 United States