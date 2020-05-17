Just 2 weeks from TODAY! ROCK-N-RIDE With 95 WIIL ROCK & House Of Harley!!!

Join us for our weekly rides with House of Harley for your chance to win a tent camping site for the Sturgis Rally thanks to Jesse Oaks & Jesse James Spirits.
Sunday 5/31 is our first ride of the year. Kickstands up at 10am at Route 20. We will be riding to/around Lake Geneva.
Tom Kief from the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show will be broadcasting (and riding) again this year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This year is the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and Tom’s 6th year broadcasting from the Full Throttle Saloon.
Join us in Sturgis this year at the Pappy Hoel Campground site of our broadcast at the Full Throttle Saloon.
The rally is August 7th to the 16th. Tom will be broadcasting live from Monday 8/10 to Friday 8/14.
Click THIS LINK for all the camping info. Book a RV site between 561 & 567 to be in the “WIIL ROCK COMPOUND”. No matter what RV site, tent site or cabin you book be sure to use code “WIILROCK” at checkout so we can keep you up to date on our rides and events.
To keep up to date on our daily rides and events join the 95 WIIL ROCK Riders Group on Facebook HERE.