JP talking Eye Care with the new Shopko Optical in Kenosha!
On Wednesday JP will be celebrating the GRAND OPENING of the NEW Shopko Optical location in KENOSHA virtually.
The new location is at 6935 75th street which is basically the intersection of 75th Street and Green Bay Road; right next to Panera
GENERAL MANAGER: DREA HOWARD
OPTOMETRIST: DR. KRISTEN DORMAN
Tune in Wednesday November 16th on the WIIL ROCK Facebook and get:
- TOUR THEIR SHOWROOM
- TOUR THEIR EXAM ROOMS
- SHOW THEIR EQUIPMENT
Also during the live stream event you could WIN A PAIR OF RAYBAN SUNGLASSES!
THIS MONTH YOU CAN GET 30% OFF A COMPLETE PAIR OF GLASSES. SCHEDULE YOUR EXAM AT SHOPKO.COM
HAVE ANY 2022 ROLLOVER MEDICAL DOLLARS? USE YOUR FSA OR HSA FUNDS AT SHOPKO OPTICAL AND SAVE 30% OFF A COMPLETE PAIR OF GLASSES. VISIT SHOPKO DOT COME FOR OFFER DETAILS AND TO SCHEDULE A COMPREHENSIVE EYE EXAM TODAY.
For more information, to find ALL Shopko locations and there are SO many, and to set up your exam today, go to SHOPKO.COM