JP talking Eye Care with the new Shopko Optical in Kenosha!

On Wednesday JP will be celebrating the GRAND OPENING of the NEW Shopko Optical location in KENOSHA virtually.

The new location is at 6935 75th street which is basically the intersection of 75th Street and Green Bay Road; right next to Panera

GENERAL MANAGER: DREA HOWARD

OPTOMETRIST: DR. KRISTEN DORMAN

Tune in Wednesday November 16th on the WIIL ROCK Facebook and get:

TOUR THEIR SHOWROOM

TOUR THEIR EXAM ROOMS

SHOW THEIR EQUIPMENT

Also during the live stream event you could WIN A PAIR OF RAYBAN SUNGLASSES!

THIS MONTH YOU CAN GET 30% OFF A COMPLETE PAIR OF GLASSES. SCHEDULE YOUR EXAM AT SHOPKO.COM