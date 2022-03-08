JP Talking Eye Care with Shopko Optical

      Weather Alert

Talking Eye Care with Shopko Optical

Mar 8, 2022 @ 11:03am

We are here celebrating the GRAND OPENING of the NEW Shopko Optical location in BURLINGTON, it’s located at 980 Milwaukee Avenue, Suite 400 (by Kohls)

GENERAL MANAGER:  MARIA GOMEZ

OPTOMETRIST:  DR. JAMIE ELMORE

RAYBAN SUNGLASSES

  • TOUR THEIR SHOWROOM
  • TOUR THEIR EXAM ROOMS
  • SHOW THEIR EQUIPMENT

KIDS IN FOCUS PROGRAM (providing comprehensive eye exams and eyeglasses to children in need at no charge through this program)

THIS MONTH YOU CAN GET 30% OFF A COMPLETE PAIR OF GLASSES. SCHEDULE YOUR EXAM AT SHOPKO.COM

HAVE ANY 2021 ROLLOVER MEDICAL DOLLARS?  USE YOUR FSA OR HSA FUNDS AT SHOPKO OPTICAL AND SAVE 30% OFF A COMPLETE PAIR OF GLASSES.  VISIT SHOPKO DOT COME FOR OFFER DETAILS AND TO SCHEDULE A COMPREHENSIVE EYE EXAM TODAY.

For more information, to find ALL Shopko locations and there are SO many, and to set up your exam today, go to SHOPKO.COM

