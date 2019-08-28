Join us at Hooters in Gurnee for the Border Battle
This football season, skip the beer lines at the game and catch all the action while enjoying a cold one served by your favorite Hooters Girl. Add some World-Famous Chicken Wings for the perfect starting lineup.
95 WIIL Rock will be on hand for the first football ball game of the season between Green Bay and Chicago on September 5th!
Enjoy drink specials, great food, and good times!
You’ll have a chance to pick up fabulous prizes competing in Football Trivia with JP!
Hooters giftcards, WIIL Rock swag, and your chance to win a jersey of your size from your favorite team’s quarterback are just a few of the prizes up for grabs!
Plus, a chance to win concert tickets to these great WIIL Rock shows:
Disturbed at the Fiserv Forum Sunday October 13th
and Motionless In White at The Rave Saturday October 19th