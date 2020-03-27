This Weekend’s LIVE STREAMING Concerts!
Quarantine can really suck…we’re here to help!
If you need to satisfy your live music itch, tune in to Jim and Justin’s from MODERN DAY ROMEO’S Facebook live event this Saturday night, starting at 10pm.
They’ll be playing some originals, covers, parodies, and taking live requests! (pssst, be sure to leave a little something in their virtual tip jar!)
PLUS!!
Before Jim and Justin do their thing, Ike Reilly will be live streaming from his Facebook page starting at 8pm!
Before Ike Reilly do their thing, LIKE A STORM will be streaming a live show from New Zealand starting at 5pm!
The boys from ROYAL BLISS will be doing a live stream performance this Sunday night, starting at 6pm!
They will also have two limited edition items for sale…tune in Sunday night to find out more.
Elton John is hosting a “living room” concert aimed at bolstering American spirits during the coronavirus crisis and saluting those countering it.
Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw and Billie Joe Armstrong are scheduled to take part in the event airing at 8pm Sunday on Fox TV.
Stay safe, and don’t let the social distancing ruin your enjoyment of live music!