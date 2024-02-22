Jelly Roll is hitting the road!

GRAMMY NOMINATED ARTIST JELLY ROLL ANNOUNCES

BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN TOUR

Arena Tour Includes Headlining Performances Coast To Coast From

Madison Square Garden To Crypto.com Arena

Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay to Join as Support

Artist Presale Tickets Available Starting Tuesday, February 27 at 10 AM Local

General Onsale Begins on Friday, March 1 at 10 AM Local on JellyRoll615.com

Nashville, TN —February 22 nd , 2024 – Multi-genre hitmaking entertainer Jelly Roll today revealed details of his

Beautifully Broken Tour 2024 run. Produced by Live Nation, the arena tour marks the Nashville native’s biggest

headlining tour to date and kicks off on Tuesday, August 27th at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. The tour will

make stops across major markets in the U.S. including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta,

Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New Orleans, and more before wrapping up in Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

on Sunday, October 27th. Full routing is available below. Tour openers include Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning on Monday, February 26. Additional

presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 1 at 10 AM local time

on jellyroll615.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Beautifully Broken Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale

tickets beginning Monday, 2/26 at 10am local time until Thursday, 2/29 at 10pm local time through the Citi

Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium seats, backstage tour and group photo,

VIP lounge, limited edition tour poster, merchandise & more. For additional information, visit vipnation.com.

JELLY ROLL BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN 2024 TOUR DATES:

Tue Aug 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Wed Aug 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center

Fri Aug 30 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Sat Aug 31 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Sep 1 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tue Sep 3 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Wed Sep 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Fri Sep 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sat Sep 7 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Mon Sep 9 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Wed Sep 11 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri Sep 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

Sat Sep 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Tue Sep 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Thu Sep 19 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

Fri Sep 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Sep 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 24 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Thu Sep 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Sep 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Sep 28 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sun Sep 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tue Oct 1 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Wed Oct 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Oct 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Oct 6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wed Oct 9 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 11 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Oct 12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Tue Oct 15 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

Fri Oct 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Oct 20 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena

Tue Oct 22 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Wed Oct 23 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Oct 25 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sat Oct 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Oct 27 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

About Jelly Roll

Award-winning, Grammy nominated Nashville native singer/songwriter Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) debuted Top 3 on

the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart and #2 on the Top Country Album charts with his debut Country Album, Whitsitt

Chapel (released June 2nd, 2023) – earning the biggest Country debut album in Billboard Consumption Chart

history. Following his sweep at the 2023 CMT Music Awards where he earned 3 awards to become the most

awarded artist of the night, the Billboard Country Power List Cover star and “country’s ‘most authentic’ new artist”

(The New Yorker) received Billboard’s 2023 Breakthrough Award and the People’s Choice Award for Male Country

Artist of the Year. Nominated for Best New Artist and Best Duo/Group Performance for “Save Me (with Lainey

Wilson)” at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, along with eight genre-spanning nominations at the 2024 iHeartRadio

Radios, Jelly Roll is one of three artists alongside Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs to have scored three Country

Airplay #1s in 2023 and the first to do it with his first three singles. “One of Nashville’s fastest rising stars” (The New

York Times), Jelly was a 4X winner at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards and was the most nominated male

at the 2023 CMA Awards, with five total nominations capturing his first CMA Award for New Artist of the Year. His

#1 hit single “Save Me” — a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt— set the stage for his new season of

life and took him to new heights including a Platinum certification from the RIAA on the heels of his 28-week reign

at No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart. “Save Me” became his third consecutive #1 single in 2023 following

his multi-week #1 hits on Country and Rock radio, “Need A Favor” and “Son of A Sinner.” His current single

“Halfway To Hell” is currently at Country radio now.

Not just an artist but a humanitarian, Jelly Roll continues to resonate with fans on a global scale while racking up

numerous milestones – from playing his sold-out hometown show for 18,000 fans at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

to donating a recording studio at the juvenile detention center he served in as a teen, to the release of his record-

breaking documentary by ABC News, “Save Me” -the most watched music documentary on the platform- to his

visits with rehab centers and those incarcerated across the US. Featured by Nightline, GMA, GMA3, The New York

Times, LA Times, The Tennessean, Billboard, Variety, American Songwriter, CMT and more, his self-built,

unconventional industry rise and unique fan connection has garnered praise from numerous outlets, with Variety

noting, “for everyone who’s facing the same struggles, Jelly Roll is their Springsteen,” and American Songwriter

echoing, “with a string of accolades and an extremely dedicated following, Jelly Roll has emerged as a force to be

reckoned with in the music industry.”

ABOUT WARREN ZEIDERS

Warren Zeiders was just 22 years old when he signed his first recording contract with Warner Records’ Los

Angeles office. At that point, fresh out of school, the second song he’d ever written called “Ride The Lightning”

had seemingly exploded overnight into the social consciousness of young country music fans. After a series of live

covers, the track caught fire and ignited a community of true believers before he’d ever toured or played outside

his hometown of Hershey, PA. Zeiders’ distinctive, high energy country music is powered by a steady supply of

youthful grit, honesty, muscle, and then, there’s that voice; a world-weary, lived-in, honeyed growl that belie his

young years. Hailing from central Pennsylvania—now relocated to Nashville—the 24-year-old singer/songwriter

delivers outlaw sermons in his unmistakable authenticity. His music is suited more to the vast wilderness of his

home state than the bright lights of the big city injecting a healthy dose of Heartland ethos into his stories of real

life and the pitfalls of temptation. He walks a fine line, but it’s that space he lives in—between lonesome outsider

and magnetic performer—that helps him relate to listeners from all walks of life through songs fueled by

unshakeable soul-searching. After the now-Platinum “Ride The Lightning” became an instant hit with fans, Zeiders

released a string of rockin’ but heartfelt tracks on his own 717 Tapes platform and the raucous “One Hell of an

Angel” that led People Magazine to surmise “Warren Zeiders is a wild horse who sings about the truth.” That

momentum continues with his debut album, Pretty Little Poison. Delivered on the heels of his 717 Tapes releases

and compilation album — a collection of stripped-back singles and EP songs that introduced his powerhouse voice

and sharp songwriting — Pretty Little Poison repositions him as Nashville's newest headliner at just 24 years of

age. The album’s Gold certified title track has taken Zeiders to new heights, reaching the Top 25 of the Billboard

Hot 100 chart and Top 5 at Country Radio, and climbing. To date, Warren Zeiders has amassed over 1.8 billion

global audio streams, is consistently selling out venues across the country, and is working on new music for his

ever-growing legion of fans.

ABOUT ALEXANDRA KAY

Alexandra Kay kindles a profound connection with listeners through her heartfelt melodies, evocative storytelling,

and beautifully captivating voice. Born and raised in Waterloo, Illinois, Alexandra found her voice as a teen, using

songwriting as a vessel for self-expression and self-discovery.

After two failed major record deals, and a starring role in a Netflix Original series, Alexandra took it upon herself to

build the music career she envisioned. Since then, she's been cementing her status as an independent force in the

industry by sharing her music and life online, amassing over 6+ million followers on social media which has led to

over 170+ million streams between Apple and Spotify alone AK (as her fans call her) has graced the stage and

collaborated with industry titans like Tim McGraw, Tracy Lawrence, Jo Dee Messina, Jelly Roll, Randy Travis, Gary

LeVox and more.

In October of 2023 Alexandra dropped her debut album “All Ive Ever Known”. The independently released project

spent multiple weeks in the number one spot on the iTunes country charts, debuted at number one on iTunes All

Genre and in the top ten on multiple Billboard Charts. The heart wrenching ballad “Everleave” from her debut

project has gained tens of millions of views on social media and is currently in rotation on Sirius XM The Highway.

With what has been described as a “Taylor Swift-esque” fan base, AK sold over 50,000 tickets to her headline

shows in 2023 alone. 2024 is gearing up to be her biggest year yet with multiple main stage performances at the

largest festivals in country music, multiple headline runs and the inception of her sophomore album.