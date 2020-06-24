Is it to soon for a live outdoor music festival?
A venue in Ringle Wisconsin doesn’t think so.
Recently the Q & Z Expo Center started promoting a three day music festival featuring: Static-X, Royal Bliss, Nonpoint, Blacktop Mojo, Saul, Dope, a special reunion of Bobaflex, and more.
The event is to be held on the Expo Center grounds, not in the expo center. There have been numerous reports from other sources seemingly thinking that the event will be indoors. Also, the name of the event has undergone a change as it was originally called the Herd Immunity Fest. Which is why Powerman 5000 frontman Spider One took to Twitter yesterday:
Now, it seems that the lineup is in jeopardy of losing one of their main attractions, or have already lost Nonpoint if their response on Twitter to Spider One is accurate.
With all the questions swirling around 3 Day Mini-Fest (as it is now being called) at The Q & Z Expo Center , they took to Facebook to defend their fest:
The event is set to start July 16th.
However, the question remains will there be a crowd and will the bands show up?