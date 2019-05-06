Incubus Launching Pop-Up Shop To Celebrate “Make Yourself” 20th Anniversary

ABC/Randy Holmes

Incubus‘ 1999 double-platinum album Make Yourself turns 20 later this year, and to celebrate, the band is launching a pop-up shop in Los Angeles.

The pop-up will be open at the Los Angeles skate shop Brooklyn Projects from May 6 to 8. It will offer a new merch line inspired by Make Yourself, as well as more “big surprises.”

Make Yourself, Incubus’ third studio album, was released October 26, 1999, and spawned the singles “Drive,” “Stellar” and “Pardon Me.”

Incubus’ most recent album was 2017’s 8.

