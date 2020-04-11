Incubus launches charity contest to win advanced listen of upcoming EP
Credit: Julian Schratter
Here’s your chance to hear new Incubus music before anyone else.
The “Drive” rockers have announced a charity contest to raise money for No Kid Hungry to help vulnerable children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. By donating, you’ll be entered to win an invite to an exclusive virtual listening party for the upcoming Incubus EP, Trust Fall (Side B).
Here’s how it works: visit Prizeo.com, and donate a minimum of $10 to No Kid Hungry. The more you donate, the more times you’ll be entered in the contest.
Winners will be selected and notified on April 15, and the listening party, which will also include a chat with the Incubus members, takes place April 16.
If you miss out on the contest, you can still listen to Trust Fall (Side B) when it’s officially released on April 17.
