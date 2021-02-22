      Breaking News
Ice Nine Kills covers Elvis?

Feb 22, 2021 @ 5:18pm

Last week I saw on a friends Facebook page some lyrics from Ice Nine Kills.

I thought the lyrics were to Bryan Adams, Everything I Do.

It ended up being Elvis and Can’t Help Falling In Love, which has been covered probably half a million times. I exaggerate but only slightly.

I put the video on in the background while I was doing other work and didn’t really watch the video.

It was a decent cover. Nothing to write home about. Ice Nine Kills did a good job of staying true to the source material while still making it sound like them.

Then I watched the video.

Ice Nine Kills knocked it out of the park with the video for this song.

There is a whole new dimension added once you pair the two together that makes it better as a whole.

What do you think?

