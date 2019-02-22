I Prevail Reveals Title Of Sophomore Album

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

I Prevail‘s next album has a title. The Michigan rockers’ sophomore effort is called Trauma.

If you want to hear the first single from Trauma, it’ll help if you have a Facebook page. The band says they’ll drop the album’s single once the Facebook post announcing the album’s title is shared 100,000 times.

Trauma will follow I Prevail’s 2016 debut album Lifelines, which featured the singles “Alone,” “Stuck in Your Head” and the title track.

