Here’s Another Preview Of Corey Taylor’s New Slipknot Mask

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has shared another preview of the mask he’ll be wearing for the band’s upcoming new album cycle.

Like the first tease, which was posted last December, this new preview doesn’t show much. The photo, posted to Taylor’s Instagram, features a closeup of the singer’s eye, awash in bright white.

Slipknot’s new album, the follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter, is due out August 9. The currently untitled record features the previously released single “All Out Life.”

In support of the album, Slipknot will launch a massive summer tour, dubbed the Knotfest Roadshow, in July.

