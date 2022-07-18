Help local kids with 95 WIIL ROCK’s Inaugural Back to School supply drive!

Be a part of our huge effort with Shopko Optical this year!
95 WIIL ROCK’s Inaugural back to school supply drive with Shopko Optical!
We will be collecting school supplies and backpacks at the Shopko Optical in Antioch on the corner of Deep Lake Road and Route 173 on Thursday, August 4th from 4-6pm with JP!
All supplies collected will funnel through the Salvation Army across Lake County and get in the hands of our students in the area!
You will be entered to win a brand new pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses too just for dropping off a couple items & a complimentary Shopko Optical sports drawstring bag!
**Drop off school supplies now through August 4th at participating drop off locations: Antioch, Aurora, Burlington, Crystal Lake, Elgin, Fox Lake, Huntley, Lakemoor & Naperville**
Click HERE for a list of items needed!
Drop off your school supply donations at our LIVE REMOTE ON AUGUST 4TH FROM 4-6PM
Meet the staff, set up a back to school eye exam, and enter for your chance to win a pair of Ray-Ban Sunglasses.
PLUS: DURING JULY & AUGUST, GET A COMPLETE PAIR OF KIDS GLASSES FOR AS LOW AS $59.99 OR UPGRADE TO A PREMIUM STYLE FOR $99.99.