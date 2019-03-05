HELLYEAH Announces One-Off “Celebration Of Life” Concert In Honor Of Vinnie Paul

Stefan Hoederath/Redferns via Getty Images

HELLYEAH has announced a special “Celebration of Life” concert in honor of the late Vinnie Paul, who died June 2018 at age 54.

The one-off show takes place May 11 at the House of Blues in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. PT via HELLYEAHBand.com.

“Please join us together with our metal family, friends and fans to celebrate the life of our brother and band mate Vinnie Paul on this special evening,” the band says in a statement.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will be donated to the American Heart Association in honor of Paul, who died from various heart conditions.

Paul joined HELLYEAH when the band formed in 2006, two years after his brother and Pantera band mate “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott was murdered on-stage in 2004. He played on each of HELLYEAH’s five studio albums.

A sixth album, featuring Paul’s final contributions to the band, is due out this year.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.