HARLEY winner!!!

Mar 15, 2021 @ 7:57pm

CONGRATS to Kristin from Milwaukee! She won a Harley on Saturday at the JACKYL show during Daytona Bike Week! She qualified at House of Harley-Davidson. HERE is our conversation with her on this mornings 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show. What is the best thing you ever won??? – Tom

 

Posted by 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show on Monday, March 15, 2021

