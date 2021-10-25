‘Happy’ National Sourpuss Day!

As heard on the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Today is National Sourpuss Day… … … Don’t bother telling a grouch to cheer up, he was born that way. A study conducted by psychologist Dr. David Zald, of Vanderbilt University in Nashville reveals that grumpy people’s brains are wired to make them more cantankerous than others. The villain is a postage stamp-size portion of the brain about an inch or two behind the right eye called the ventromedial prefrontal cortex. The more activity in that area, the more likely a person is to be a sourpuss. “It looks like it’s this part of the brain’s activity that regulates people’s moods,” Zald explains. “It’s also a part of the brain that controls sweating, stomach acidity, heart rate and other physical feelings associated with stress and bad moods.