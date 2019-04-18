Halestorm’s Next Album Might Be “Written Already,” Says Lzzy Hale

Credit: Jimmy Fontaine

Halestorm just dropped their most recent album, Vicious, last summer, but another one might be coming soon.

In a tweet, frontwoman Lzzy Hale reveals that she’s been on a songwriting tear.

“I’ve written so many songs lately,” Hale writes. “I might have the next album written already, can’t wait for you guys to hear.”

She adds that she currently has “22 new songs to demo up.”

While you wait for new Halestorm material, you can still listen to Vicious, which features the singles “Uncomfortable” and “Do Not Disturb.”

Halestorm will launch a U.S. tour this Thursday in Mankato, Minnesota. The trek will wrap up mid-May.

