Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Defends Greta Van Fleet: “It’s A Great Thing For Kids To See”

While Greta Van Fleet has a ton of fans, the young rockers have received a fair amount of criticism, too, particularly due to how much they sound like Led Zeppelin. Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale, however, thinks those criticisms are overblown.

“I know people dog on them about how they sound similar to Zeppelin, but at the same time, when we first started putting our stuff into the world, didn’t we wear our influences on our sleeves?” Hale tells Rolling Stone.

“I’ll take it, because Led Zeppelin is awesome and I think a lot of kids should be reintroduced to this,” she adds. “Just by being up there and playing instruments — they plug in, play and actually sing — it’s a great thing for kids to see.”

Both Halestorm and Greta Van Fleet are nominated in the Best Rock Performance category for their respective songs “Uncomfortable” and “Highway Tune” at this year’s Grammys, taking place February 10 in Los Angeles.

