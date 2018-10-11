Halestorm Premieres Spooky “Do Not Disturb” Video

Just in time for Halloween, Halestorm has debuted a spooky video for “Do Not Disturb,” a track from the band’s new album, Vicious.

In the clip, a couple stumbles upon a house owned by Lzzy Hale and company, who are all dressed like employees of a haunted hotel. While the rest of the band wants to kill their guests, Hale has some, um, other ideas. You can watch the video now on YouTube.

“It’s based off a true story of a fun night overseas that all started with the pick up line ‘I think we should make out,’” Halestorm says of “Do Not Disturb.” “We decided to spooky-up the story with a few, ahem…minor exaggerations.”

Halestorm is currently touring Europe in support of Vicious, which also features the single “Uncomfortable.” They’ll launch a U.S. run with In This Moment in November.

