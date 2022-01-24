Guinness Book Of World Records – VOTE NOW!!!

Stino has decided that she is going to have Tom attempt to get in to the Guinness Book Of World Records every week until he gets in. Here are her 2 options for him to try this Friday (1/28) morning on the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show:
Fastest time to place 24 beer cans in a fridge
Current record: 9.76 seconds
Rules: Cans must be intact and unopened, must use a commercially available refrigerator, and it must begin with the door closed. If any cans fall over or any end up broken/dented during the process, the attempt is deemed invalid
Fastest time to assemble Mr. Potato Head while blindfolded
Current record:16.17 seconds
Rules: Must only use hands and must attach all included accessories in their proper, anatomically correct positions. Odds are the youth have this one on lock.
