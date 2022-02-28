Guinness Book Of World Records! VOTE NOW!!!

Stino has decided that she is going to have Tom attempt to get in to the Guinness Book Of World Records every week until he gets in. Here are her 2 options for him to try this Friday (3/04) morning on the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show:
Most Potato Chips Eaten In One Minute. Amery, Wisconsin, United States / December 12, 2016. Travis Mizejewski ate 27 potato chips in one minute.
Fastest Time To Push A Candy Bar Four Feet Using Banana Dangling From Waist. Viborg, Jutland, Denmark / April 25, 2015. Ole S. pushed a candy bar four feet using a banana dangling from his waist in 4.34 seconds. See a video of that HERE.
