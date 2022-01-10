Guinness Book Of World Records – Sticky Notes or Mr. Potato Head? VOTE NOW!!!

Stino has decided that she is going to have Tom attempt to get in to the Guinness Book Of World Records every week until he gets in. Here are her 2 options for him to try this Friday (1/14) morning on the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show.
Most sticky notes on the face in one minute
Current record:58
Rules: Must use sticky notes measuring a minimum of 73mm on each side, must be placed there by the individual themself, and must remain attached for a minimum of 10 seconds after the minute is over. May not be attached to the eyelids. The supply closet exists for a reason.
Fastest time to assemble Mr. Potato Head while blindfolded
Current record:16.17 seconds
Rules: Must only use hands and must attach all included accessories in their proper, anatomically correct positions. Odds are the youth have this one on lock.
Which should he attempt this Friday? VOTE NOW in this Facebook post: