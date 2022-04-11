Guinness Book Of World Records! Peanuts vs CDs

Stino has decided that she is going to have Tom attempt to get in to the Guinness Book Of World Records every week until he gets in.
Here is what Tom has failed at… So far:
Most JELL-O eaten with chopstix in 1 min = 3.2 oz (FAIL!)
Most sticky notes on the face in 1 min = 58 (FAIL!)
Fastest time to assemble Mr. Potato Head blindfolded = 16.17 sec (FAIL!)
Fastest time to place 24 cans in a fridge = 9.76 sec (FAIL!)
Farthest distance to blow a pea = 41 feet (FAIL!)
Fastest consumption of a jelly donut = 11.41 sec (FAIL!)
Fastest time to push a candy bar 4 feet using a banana on a string = 4 ft in 4 sec (FAIL!)
Most potato chips eaten in 1 min = 27 chips (FAIL!)
Sort A Bag Of Skittles = :16 seconds (FAIL!)
Fastest time to eat a BK Whopper with hands = 57.53 seconds (FAIL!)
Here are her 2 options for him to try this Friday (4/15) morning on the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show:
MOST PEANUTS SMASHED WITH HEAD IN 15 SECONDS. Adam G. smashed 31 peanuts with his forehead in 15 seconds.
Most CDs balanced on one finger. Current official record: 50 by Tom in Vancouver CA Feb 21 2020
Rules: You may not poke your finger through the holes of any of them; finger must be flat against the CD. Holding for 1 full min.
Which should he attempt this Friday? VOTE NOW in this Facebook post: