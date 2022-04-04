Guinness Book Of World Records! Muffin vs Whopper!

Stino has decided that she is going to have Tom attempt to get in to the Guinness Book Of World Records every week until he gets in.
Here is what Tom has failed at… So far:
Most JELL-O eaten with chopstix in 1 min = 3.2 oz
Most sticky notes on the face in 1 min = 58
Fastest time to assemble Mr. Potato Head blindfolded = 16.17 sec
Fastest time to place 24 cans in a fridge = 9.76 sec
Farthest distance to blow a pea = 41 feet
Fastest consumption of a jelly donut = 11.41 sec
Fastest time to push a candy bar 4 feet using a banana on a string = 4 ft in 4 sec
Most potato chips eaten in 1 min = 27 chips
Sort A Bag Of Skittles = :16 seconds
Here are her 2 options for him to try this Friday (3/25) morning on the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show:
Fastest time to eat a muffin with no hands
21.95 seconds – Leah Shutkever
Fastest time to eat a BK Whopper with hands
Robin Jansen ate a Burger King Whopper sandwich in 57.53 seconds
Which should he attempt this Friday? VOTE NOW in this Facebook post: