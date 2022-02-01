Guinness Book Of World Records! From Soup To Peas – VOTE NOW!!!

Stino has decided that she is going to have Tom attempt to get in to the Guinness Book Of World Records every week until he gets in. Here are her 2 options for him to try this Friday (2/4) morning on the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show:
Fastest Time to Arrange the Alphabet from Alphabet Soup Letters.
Think Tom can find all 26 letters and arrange them alphabetically in less than 3 minutes and 21 seconds?
Farthest Distance to Blow a Pea.
This one is perfect for those with a lot of hot air! Find out if Tom can blow a pea more than 41 ft. 3.5 inches using one single breath!
Which should he attempt this Friday? VOTE NOW in this Facebook post: