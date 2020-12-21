Great Conjunction of the planets Jupiter and Saturn! “Christmas Star”
Here is a look at last night. TONIGHT is the big night! Hope the weather cooperates!
The rare Great Conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn is tonight. The last time the two planets have been visibly this close in our night sky was about 800 years ago. Look to the Southwest sky about 30 minutes after sunset. The planets will gradually get lower in the sky as the night goes on, so the earlier, the better. You do not need a telescope or binoculars to see but they will enhance the view.