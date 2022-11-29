Fun In The Bathroom… At Our New Years Eve BIG BALL!

Jim from MDR has skillz on the hand dryer! Maybe he will bust them out again on New Years Eve! Get your tix NOW!

Join us for the 2022 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Stino New Years Eve BIG BALL featuring Modern Day Romeos, Keith Magnine, a delicious buffet dinner, NYE party favors at midnight and more! 95 WIIL ROCK’s Morning Show hosts, Tom & Stino will be MC’ing this party and ringing in the new year with a bang! This event will be held at the Grand Ballroom inside the Holiday Inn in Gurnee. Come party with 95 WIIL ROCK on New Years Eve and ring in 2023!