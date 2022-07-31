Full Throttle Rock N Ride – Ride With Us Sunday!

Hop on the bike and ride with Tom.
Ride starts at Jesse Oaks in Gages Lake. Kickstands up at 10:30am.
Jesse Oaks is open for breakfast at 8:30am
Free to ride!
All bikes welcome!
If you go on the ride this is your last chance to qualify for a chance to win your way to the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
After ride party starts at noon at Jesse Oaks in Gages Lake!
This is the final event before Sturgis.
Someone will win the tent camping site at the Pappy Hoel Campground and the wristbands for the Full Throttle Saloon at this event!
Vizzy and Coors Light on special.
WIIL ROCK swag to win.
Plus you’ll have a chance to win tickets to:
Rob Zombie at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Friday August 5th
To keep up to date on our daily rides and events join the 95 WIIL ROCK Riders Group on Facebook HERE.
Full Throttle Rock N Rides:
5/29: Root River in Franklin. Kickstands up at 10am from House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield.
6/4: Law Enforcement Ride. House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield. Kickstands up at 10am. This ride is not free.
6/5: Deacon’s Restaurant and Bar at the Golf Farm in Wauconda kickstands up at 10am from Jesse Oaks in Gages Lake.
6/12: 1175 Sports Park and Eatery in Kansasville. Kickstands up at 10am from House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield.
6/18: Fire Fighter Appreciation Ride. House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield. Kickstands up at 10am. This ride is not free.
6/19: Chopper’s Bar and Grill in Antioch. Kickstands up at 10am from Jesse Oaks in Gages Lake.
6/26: Route 60 Roadhouse in Grayslake. Kickstands up at 10am from Jesse Oaks in Gages Lake.
7/3: Bootleggers in Antioch. Kickstands up at 10am from Jesse Oaks in Gages Lake.
7/10: R & R Crossing in Russell. Kickstands up at 10am from Jesse Oaks in Gages Lake.
7/17: Herner’s Hideaway in Genoa City. Kickstands up at 10am from House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield.
7/24: Wild Child’s Tavern & Grill in Twin Lakes. Kickstands up at 10am from House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield.
7/31: Jesse Oaks in Gages Lake. Kickstands up at 10am from Jesse Oaks in Gages Lake.
8/28: Route 20 in Sturtevant. Kickstands up at 10am from House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield.